Ronda Rousey match at SummerSlam caused at least 3 injuries to former WWE champion: "We were pretty handcuffed"

Former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey has had three matches in SummerSlam throughout her career. In one of those matches, Rousey's opponent suffered three legitimate injuries.

Rousey's final WWE match was at SummerSlam two years ago against Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules Match. It was a rough setting given the legitimacy of mixed martial arts inside the scripted entertainment of pro wrestling. But in the end, Baszler won the match to send her real-life friend into free agency.

In an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show on Wednesday, The Queen of Spades opened up about her infamous SummerSlam match against "Rowdy." Baszler was very happy with their match despite the limitations of what they could do. She also revealed the extent of her injuries from the match.

"Me and Ronda have this MMA-style match at SummerSlam, and you could say what you want. We knew going in what was going to happen. We were pretty handcuffed for a lot of what went on around that. But I got so messed up, I legitimately like, my eye was swelled shut. I broke my thumb. I hyperextended my elbow. I got so messed up in that match," Baszler said. [9:18 - 9:43]

Despite the injuries, Shayna Baszler had no ill will toward Ronda Rousey. They are still pretty close friends to this day as part of the Four Horsewomen of MMA along with Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke.

Ronda Rousey hasn't wrestled since Ring of Honor debut in late 2023

After losing her match against Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam, Ronda Rousey departed WWE and even announced her retirement two months later. However, Rousey would return to the ring in October at Lucha VaVoom Area 51 in Los Angeles.

"Rowdy" teamed up with Marina Shafir to beat Brian Kendrick and Taya Valkyrie in a tag team match. She followed it up with another tag team match with Shafir against Athena and Billie Starkz at an event for The Wrestling Revolver in Los Angeles.

The former WWE Superstar would make her Ring of Honor debut that same month, teaming with Shafir again to take on Athena and Starkz in a rematch. This time around, Rousey and Shafir were victorious. It was Rousey's last match to date, with her announcing her pregancy in July 2024 and giving birth to her second child last January.

