Ronda Rousey reacts to the passing of Hana Kimura through a heartfelt message

Ronda Rousey

The pro wrestling world has been left shocked after the saddening news of Stardom wrestler Hana Kimura passing away at a very young age of 22. Wrestlers and Superstars from all over the world are reacting to this disheartening news and the latest edition to the list is the former RAW Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey.

The UFC Hall of Famer, Ronda Rousey sent a heartfelt message through her Instagram to Hana, her family, and anyone else suffering from similar issues. The message read -

"To Hana Kimura and her family, I am so incredibly sorry for your loss. .. There are no words that could possibly heal this wound... Rest In Peace Hana Kimura... If anyone reading this is suffering, know there are resources available to help. If you need someone to talk to on the phone, call this number 1-800-273-8255, if you would prefer texting, Text HOME to 741741 to connect with a Crisis Counselor."

"Cyber Bullying is a very real and growing threat to us all as a society. Succumbing isn’t weakness, it’s human. We have evolved to feel as if our lives depend on social acceptance because the majority of human history our survival has depended on our social groups and standing within them. I know the trolls that spend their days harassing others online are battling their own mental demons, but please find a way to release your venom in a way that won’t poison others. Even a straw’s weight can break a camel’s back. Just the tiniest push could be what sends someone over the edge. Be the kindness you wish you received instead of malice and neglect you’re trying to pay back. Don’t pass it on, protect the world from what you’ve had to endure instead of spreading it"

Ronda Rousey is no stranger to hate from fans

Ronda Rousey last competed in WWE in the main event of WrestleMania 35, where she took on Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. The former RAW Women's Champion has since taken a break from the business, due to personal reasons and wanting to start a family.

Ronda Rousey is someone who herself has faced a lot of heat from the fans throughout her career. With WWE Superstar Asuka earlier tweeting about her past issues with cyberbullying and now Ronda Rousey sending such a strong message, it is clear that the pro wrestling world has been hit hard by this tragedy.