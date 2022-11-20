Ronda Rousey sends a message to 30-year-old WWE star on Instagram

WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey recently took to Instagram to send a message to her rival Shotzi.

The two female stars will face off for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Survivor Series: WarGames. Shotzi won the six-pack challenge last week to become the number contender for Rousey's title. The 30-year-old was then attacked backstage by Shayna Baszler, who recently joined forces with Rousey.

Shotzi took on Baszler in a singles match this week on SmackDown, where she picked up a victory. The former NXT star will once again be in action next week as she teams up with Raquel Rodriguez to take on Rousey and Baszler.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet fired a warning shot at her rivals ahead of their upcoming match. She wrote:

"Next week we’re beating your as*es till the horseshoes fall out @shotziwwe @raquelwwe"

WWE star Shotzi says she will give Ronda Rousey the "fight of her life"

Shotzi pulled off one of the most shocking victories of the year as she outperformed five other SmackDown women to become the #1 contender for the blue brand's Women's Championship.

The former NXT star was overwhelmed after her victory last week and promised to take Ronda Rousey to her limits:

"Honestly, I am just filled with so many emotions right now. I can't help but think about just everything I've gone through this year. Everything that I have overcome, the good, the bad, it has led me to this moment. And I am more than ready to give Ronda the fight of her life. Even if she wants to bring Shayna in, to bully me, it doesn't matter. I'm here and she's getting it."

Shotzi is no stranger when it comes to standing across the ring with Ronda Rousey. The pair locked horns earlier this year in April in a Beat The Clock - I Quit Challenge, where the Baddest Woman on the Planet picked up a victory in under two minutes. They had another match in June, this time in a title contender's match where again Rousey picked up a win.

The 30-year-old, however, proved that things would be different this time around as she defeated Shayna Baszler in a one-on-one contest on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Do you think Shotzi can pull off a surprise victory against Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series? Let us know in the comments section below!

