Ronda Rousey reveals the biggest difference between WWE and UFC fans

Ronda Rousey has revealed the biggest difference between WWE and UFC fans.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion lost the title to Liv Morgan at Money in the Bank in July. Liv won the women's ladder match earlier in the show and cashed in her MITB contract to win the title from Ronda on the same night.

Liv successfully defended the title against Ronda Rousey at Summerslam in a match that ended in controversy. The Baddest Woman on the Planet was able to earn another title shot by winning a Fatal 5-Way on the September 9th episode of SmackDown.

Speaking on a recent gaming stream on her YouTube channel, Ronda revealed what she believes is the biggest difference between fans of the two companies.

"I would say that the WWE fans care more about the wrestlers than the UFC fans care more about the fighters. UFC fans have much less respect for the veterans and legends of the sport than WWE fans do."

She claimed that a lot of UFC fans forget about fighters once they are not on top anymore, while wrestling fans hold stars of the past in high regard for a substantial amount of time.

"A lot of UFC fans are kind of like bandwagon fans in that way. The second you’re not on top, you’re dead to them. Where WWE fans are like, ‘this is the guy that did this 20 years ago’. I don’t see UFC fans having the same respect for people that got the sport to where it is as WWE fans. I’m not saying it’s completely absent, I’m just saying I see more respect for legends in WWE fans than UFC fans. There are exceptions to everything." H/T:Thirsty For News

Ronda Rousey earns another title shot at WWE Extreme Rules

Ronda Rousey defeated Lacey Evans, Xia Li, Sonya Deville, and Natalya in a Fatal 5-Way on the September 9th edition of SmackDown to earn another match against Liv Morgan.

The SmackDown Women's Champion challenged Ronda to an Extreme Rules match at the Premium Live Event on October 8th. Ronda accepted the challenge by stating "it's your funeral" to Morgan. On this past Friday's edition of the blue brand, Liv sent a message to Ronda Rousey following her match with Lacey Evans.

She picked up a pinfall victory over Lacey but wasn't satisfied. The 28-year-old placed Lacey Evans onto a table outside the ring and climbed up to the top turnbuckle. The champion hit a Senton and the two wrestlers crashed through the table. Liv looked at the camera and said, "I'm ready for you Ronda, let's get Extreme!".

Liv Morgan has held onto the SmackDown Women's Championship for 85 days now. Time will tell if she will escape Extreme Rules with the title or if Ronda Rousey leaves the Premium Live Event as champion once again.

Who do you think will win the SmackDown Women's Championship match at Extreme Rules? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far