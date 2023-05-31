Ronda Rousey shares six-word message after mocking WWE's women's division

Ronda Rousey has followed up on her criticism of WWE's women's division with a six-word message on social media.

Last night on WWE RAW, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler competed against Damage CTRL, Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi, and Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville in a Fatal 4-Way for the vacant Women's Tag Team Championships. The crowd were against Rousey and Baszler from the outset and even chanted "Thank you Bayley!" when The Role Model hit Rousey with an elbow drop. However, the former MMA stars emerged victorious after Ronda tapped out Shotzi.

In a recent interview with The New York Post, Ronda mocked the women's division. The Baddest Woman on the Planet claimed that the division was "dismally shallow" and that their biggest challenge is getting the company to care about it. The UFC legend took to Twitter following the release of the article to retweet it and added a six-word message for the WWE Universe.

"Well behaved women rarely make history," tweeted Rousey.

Ronda Rousey @RondaRousey



nypost.com/2023/05/30/ron… Well behaved women rarely make history Well behaved women rarely make historynypost.com/2023/05/30/ron…

WWE RAW star believes fans deserve better champions than Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler captured the Women's Tag Team Championships last night on RAW and Chelsea Green is not happy about it.

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan were the previous champions after they captured the Women's Tag Team Championships from Becky Lynch and Lita. However, the duo was unable to enjoy a lengthy title reign. Both Morgan and Dakota Kai were injured during a match on the May 12th edition of SmackDown, and as a result of Liv's injury, the titles had to be vacated.

Chelsea Green took to Twitter following the loss last night on RAW and vowed to contact management after the disappointing result. The 32-year-old returned earlier this year during the Women's Royal Rumble match and has been complaining to WWE official Adam Pearce ever since.

"The @WWE universe deserves better!!! Sonya & I will be sending a strongly worded email out to management to rectify this. WE should be champions," she wrote.

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen

Sonya & I will be sending a strongly worded email out to management to rectify this. WE should be champions. The @WWE universe deserves better!!!Sonya & I will be sending a strongly worded email out to management to rectify this. WE should be champions. The @WWE universe deserves better!!!Sonya & I will be sending a strongly worded email out to management to rectify this. WE should be champions. https://t.co/moCwLj1aNs

The Women's Tag Team Champions will likely have a target on their backs now following Ronda Rousey's comments. It will be fascinating to see which team is the first to challenge the champions and if Rousey's criticism will be used in the storyline.

Are you excited about Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler winning the Women's Tag Team Championships? Which team would you like to see challenge them for the titles? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes