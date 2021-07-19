News Roundup: Backstage update on WWE's plans for John Cena, Big debut on RAW tonight, Goldberg to return?

Thanks for joining us on another edition of the WWE News Roundup. We have a lot to get to after last night's eventful Money In The Bank pay-per-view. A fantastic show was capped off with the return of John Cena following the main event, and we have more details on his return and WWE's potential plans for him.

#5 More details on John Cena’s WWE return

John Cena returned at Money In The Bank and confronted WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

John Cena made his WWE return last night at Money In The Bank after the main event, which saw Roman Reigns defeating Edge and retaining the WWE Universal Championship. Cena’s music hit and the 16-time world champion made his way down to the ring as Reigns looked on.

Although the pay-per-view cut off at this point, Cena cut a promo after the show went off the air. He joked about the positive reaction he received from the fans in attendance and also assured everyone that his return was not a “one night only” thing.

John Cena is set to make an appearance on WWE RAW later tonight. A report from Fightful Select says that he will not be tied down to either brand will operate as a free agent of sorts, which explains why he will be on RAW despite interrupting Roman Reigns, who is a part of the Blue brand. The report also states that Cena will be a part of multiple upcoming shows.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns also reacted to John Cena’s return following Money In The Bank. It looks The Tribal Chief will defend the Universal title against The Face That Runs The Place at SummerSlam. If Cena wins, he will become a 17-time world champion, surpassing Ric Flair.

