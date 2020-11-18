It's time for another edition of the WWE News Roundup. With Survivor Series getting closer, we have a number of new updates including a four-time WWE Champion who could be at the pay-per-view.

I want to say thank you all very much for the last 3-4 years @WWEUniverse, it was incredible. I would have never have been able to say “this is for you dad” if certain people did not believe in me. I love you all and I couldn’t have done it without your support 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/R4fI9r64Vm — 𝓩𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝓥𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 14, 2020

We also take a look at another update following Zelina Vega's release. We also take a look at Becky Lynch's photos from her first pregnancy photoshoot and a whole lot more.

#7 Kurt Angle returning at WWE Survivor Series?

Kurt Angle is set to be a part of The Undertaker's farewell at Survivor Series

As we reported earlier this week, a number of former WWE Superstars are set to be a part of The Undertaker’s farewell at Survivor Series. These include members of the Bone Street Krew as well as The Deadman’s kayfabe brother Kane.

According to a new report from PWInsider, another legend set to be at Survivor Series is four-time WWE Champion, Kurt Angle.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle is scheduled to be in attendance at the Survivor Series this Sunday, PWInsider.com has confirmed. It is likely that Angle is being brought in for the Undertaker's Final Farewell. As previously reported, Kane, The Godfather and Savio Vega will also be in attendance at the PPV. Whether any of them will appear on camera remains to be seen. It's entirely possible they are being brought in to film WWE Network content or additional material related to Undertaker that will be released down the line.

More WWE legends could also be present at Survivor Series. We will have further updates when available.

#6 Becky Lynch shares photos from her first pregnancy photoshoot

Former RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is expected to give birth in the next few weeks. Seth Rollins is also set to take time off from WWE following Survivor Series as the duo await the birth of their first child.

Becky Lynch recently shared six photos of her first pregnancy photoshoot on social media.

There are no updates on when Becky Lynch is expected to return to WWE. As for Seth Rollins, he is expected to be back in early 2021.