Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

News Roundup: 6-time WWE Champion returning at Survivor Series, Becky Lynch shares photos from first pregnancy photoshoot, Aalyah Mysterio reveals how she feels about Murphy

Becky Lynch recently shared photos from her first pregnancy photoshoot
Becky Lynch recently shared photos from her first pregnancy photoshoot
Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Modified 18 Nov 2020, 21:19 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
Advertisement

It's time for another edition of the WWE News Roundup. With Survivor Series getting closer, we have a number of new updates including a four-time WWE Champion who could be at the pay-per-view.

We also take a look at another update following Zelina Vega's release. We also take a look at Becky Lynch's photos from her first pregnancy photoshoot and a whole lot more.

#7 Kurt Angle returning at WWE Survivor Series?

Kurt Angle is set to be a part of The Undertaker
Kurt Angle is set to be a part of The Undertaker's farewell at Survivor Series

As we reported earlier this week, a number of former WWE Superstars are set to be a part of The Undertaker’s farewell at Survivor Series. These include members of the Bone Street Krew as well as The Deadman’s kayfabe brother Kane.

According to a new report from PWInsider, another legend set to be at Survivor Series is four-time WWE Champion, Kurt Angle.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle is scheduled to be in attendance at the Survivor Series this Sunday, PWInsider.com has confirmed. It is likely that Angle is being brought in for the Undertaker's Final Farewell. As previously reported, Kane, The Godfather and Savio Vega will also be in attendance at the PPV. Whether any of them will appear on camera remains to be seen. It's entirely possible they are being brought in to film WWE Network content or additional material related to Undertaker that will be released down the line.

More WWE legends could also be present at Survivor Series. We will have further updates when available.

Advertisement

#6 Becky Lynch shares photos from her first pregnancy photoshoot

Former RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is expected to give birth in the next few weeks. Seth Rollins is also set to take time off from WWE following Survivor Series as the duo await the birth of their first child.

Becky Lynch recently shared six photos of her first pregnancy photoshoot on social media.

There are no updates on when Becky Lynch is expected to return to WWE. As for Seth Rollins, he is expected to be back in early 2021.

1 / 6 NEXT
Published 18 Nov 2020, 20:45 IST
The Undertaker Becky Lynch
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी