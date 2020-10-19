It's been another big week in the WWE Universe with a ton of news dropping over the last week. From Brock Lesnar to John Cena, let's take a look at some of the biggest news stories from the past week. We've had confirmation on Brock Lesnar's WWE status from Paul Heyman, as well as a former AEW star signing with WWE. 16-time WWE Champion John Cena got married this week, tying the knot with his long-time girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh.

Speaking of John Cena, former WWE Superstar Chris Masters spoke about John Cena trying to bury him backstage and we have more details on that story. We also have an update on Samoa Joe's in-ring future as well as Olympic gold medallist Kurt Angle revealing his dream opponent in AEW.

Last but not least, we also take a look at which top WWE Superstar was spotted backstage on WWE SmackDown this week.

#7 16-time WWE Champion John Cena married his long-time girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh

16-time WWE Champion John Cena got married this week. Cena married his long-time girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh. The couple were engaged earlier this year.

The wedding ceremony took place in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday. The small ceremony saw close friends and family attend.

HeelByNature confirmed the story after they got their hands on a photo of Cena’s marriage license.

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh were engaged earlier this year. They met in Canada while Cena was there filming for his movie Playing With Fire. Cena and Shariatzadeh started dating in March, 2019.

John Cena was previously married to Elizabeth Huberdeau. They divorced in 2012. He was also engaged to former WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella before the couple called off their engagement.