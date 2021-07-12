News Roundup: Brock Lesnar spotted with new look, John Cena helped a former WWE star not get fired

It's time for another edition of the WWE News Roundup. This week, we start off big, with a recent sighting of 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar. A former WWE star recently revealed how John Cena's advice may have saved him from being fired.

Along with a host of other stories, we finish off this week with WWE management reportedly not being happy with a particular WWE SmackDown Superstar.

#6 Brock Lesnar spotted with an interesting new look

Brock Lesnar with the Bearded Butchers

It came as a pretty big surprise to pretty much everyone when WWE let Brock Lesnar’s contract expire last year. He is expected to return at some point but has been pretty much under the radar in recent months. The Beast Incarnate’s last match in the company came at WrestleMania 36 where he faced Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

Brock Lesnar joins the Bearded Butchers! The bonds of butchering are what brought the Beast to spend a few days honing his butchering skills as we showcased techniques and tricks for this Viking. Full video coming to YouTube so stay tuned!!! @HeymanHustle #brocklesnar #ufc #wwe pic.twitter.com/A485mPXcC1 — BeardedButcherBlend (@_Beardedbutcher) July 12, 2021

Brock Lesnar was recently spotted with the Bearded Butchers, where he demonstrated some of his techniques. In the photos, Lesnar was spotted sporting an interesting look with a goatee. The full video will go up on the Bearded Butchers YouTube channel soon.

#5 John Cena’s advice stopped former WWE Superstar from being fired

John Cena

Heath Slater recently sat down for an interview with the Such Good Shoot podcast. During the interview, the former WWE Superstar opened up about The Nexus’ debut in 2010.

The faction, which consisted of eight NXT stars led by Wade Barrett, laid waste to the arena and in the aftermath, Daniel Bryan was fired for choking Justin Roberts with his tie. He was later hired back by WWE and the rest is history.

As far as Slater’s role, he revealed that he was about to choke John Cena when The Face That Runs The Place advised him to stop with the choking and that advice may have saved him from being fired too. Here’s what Slater had to say:

"You can even see in that one part with the ropes down. I grabbed the rope and I go to choke Cena with it. And he literally takes it off. He's like, ‘No, no, no, no choke.’ You know that type deal. ‘Alright,’ and you see me just drop it off."

Heath Slater is currently signed with IMPACT Wrestling.

