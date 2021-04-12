News Roundup: Vince McMahon once fired a WWE Superstar right after his match, Ronda Rousey return update, AEW star spotted at WrestleMania

WWE WrestleMania 37 did not disappoint. Both nights ended with fantastic main events and we have an exclusive with Bianca Belair, who main-evented Night One of WrestleMania. We also take a look at Dutch Mantell revealing how Vince McMahon once fired a WWE Superstar right after he came backstage after his match.

Also in this news roundup are updates on the returns of Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch. We also look at a couple of other stories, including an AEW star who was spotted at WrestleMania.

#6 Vince McMahon once fired a WWE Superstar right after a match

Dutch Mantell was a guest on last Friday’s edition of Sportskeeda’s Talking Smack. During his appearance on the show, Dutch Mantell recalled the story of how Brad Maddox was fired by Vince McMahon right after he had come backstage after a dark match:

"You don't know what Vince is going to say and when he [Vince McMahon] is going to say it. Actually I saw him fire a guy. When he came back from the ring one day he just fired him. He didn't fire him, he told somebody else to fire him. He said tell him to get his stuff and go home. I forgot what the guy had done, it was in dark match. He went out and said some unkindly bad words to the crowd and he just told him to leave and he never worked for WWE again. What was his name? Brad Maddox! They put him in the ring one night and Vince didn't like his promo and let him go." (H/T: Sportskeeda)

Maddox had used the word “pr****s” in his promo, which had infuriated Vince McMahon. The incident took place in 2015 and Maddox has not returned to WWE since.

