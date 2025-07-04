Roxanne Perez achieves major feat following WWE RAW change

Roxanne Perez achieved a major feat following a change on WWE RAW. The former NXT Women's Champion is aligned with The Judgment Day on the red brand and will be competing in a title match at Evolution 2025.

According to WrestleSeek on X, Perez's "Get Rox'd" t-shirt is selling very well on WWE Shop. It was noted that the RAW star's t-shirt is currently one of the top-selling clothing items on the company's official website.

"Roxanne Perez' Get Rox'd T-Shirt is currently one of the top selling apparel on WWEShop.🔥🔥🔥"

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions until an untimely injury last month. Morgan suffered a dislocated shoulder during a singles match against Kairi Sane on the June 16 edition of RAW and will not be able to compete at Evolution next weekend.

On this past Monday's episode of RAW, Finn Balor suggested that Roxanne Perez serve as Morgan's replacement and team up with Raquel Rodriguez to defend the titles. RAW GM Adam Pearce and SmackDown GM Nick Aldis agreed with the veteran's suggestion, and it was announced that Perez and Rodriguez would be defending the titles in a Fatal 4-Way match at Evolution 2025.

Vince Russo wants WWE to show Liv Morgan's reaction to Roxanne Perez taking her place in The Judgment Day

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently stated that he wanted the company to show Liv Morgan's reaction to Roxanne Perez replacing her.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, the veteran noted that WWE could feature Morgan on the red brand by having her be interviewed from home while she recovers from her injury. However, Russo added that he didn't see the company featuring Morgan on television while she was out of action.

"Again, I am asking a very simple question. Yeah, the writing was on the wall. My granddaughter just turned three, and she could have told you where this was going. But now, would it not be logical to go to Liv’s location next week and get her response to that? Doesn’t that make all the sense in the world? You really think they would do that? No!" he said. [From 29:59 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see if Perez and Rodriguez can retain the titles at Evolution next weekend.

