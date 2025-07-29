Roxanne Perez claims fellow Judgment Day star loves her

WWE star Roxanne Perez recently shared a major update regarding her relationship with a member of The Judgment Day. The 23-year-old is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

In an interview with Josh Martinez on Z100 New York, Roxanne Perez detailed her relationship with Raquel Rodriguez ahead of their title defense against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Perez claimed that Rodriguez loved her despite seemingly having an issue with the former NXT Women's Champion.

“Yeah. I mean, Raquel, my tag partner, has definitely been a big help. The traveling is really crazy, and I wasn’t used to that completely. So she’s definitely given me a lot of pointers, helped me out with just things inside and outside of the ring. She acts like she’s not fully warmed up to me, but I can tell she loves me," said Perez. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the full interview with Perez in the video below:

Roxanne Perez replaced Liv Morgan in the tag team with Raquel Rodriguez last month. Morgan suffered a shoulder injury during the June 16 edition of WWE RAW and has undergone surgery. Liv Morgan is in a storyline relationship with Judgment Day star Dominik Mysterio, but Roxanne Perez seemingly has an interest in the Intercontinental Champion as well. She gifted Mysterio a Nintendo Switch 2 during last night's edition of the red brand.

Vince Russo reacts to Roxanne Perez's storyline on WWE RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo believes Liv Morgan should be featured on WWE television while injured to continue the storyline with Roxanne Perez.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo stated that Morgan should have been interviewed after Perez replaced her in the tag team with Raquel Rodriguez.

"Again, I am asking a very simple question. Yeah, the writing was on the wall. My granddaughter just turned three, and she could have told you where this was going. But now, would it not be logical to go to Liv’s location next week and get her response to that? Doesn’t that make all the sense in the world? You really think they would do that? No!" he said. [From 29:59 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see if The Judgment Day can retain the Women's Tag Team Championships at WWE SummerSlam this weekend in New Jersey.

