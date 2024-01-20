"Royal Rumble return," "They've had their time" - WWE fans react to iconic tag team teasing return

WWE fans have reacted to a Hall of Fame tag team teasing a potential return for one last run.

Royal Rumble 2024 will air live on January 27 and is already shaping up to be an eventful show. Both CM Punk and Cody Rhodes have already declared for the Men's Royal Rumble match next Saturday night, and are scheduled to have a face-to-face on next Monday's edition of WWE RAW. Roman Reigns will also be defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal Four-Way at the premium live event against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton.

Every year, there are several surprising returns during the Royal Rumble matches. Bully Ray of the iconic tag team The Dudley Boyz took to social media today to ask fans how they would feel about one more run. The Dudley Boyz are a legendary tag team and were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

Wrestling fans had a mixed reaction to Bully Ray's post today. Many fans stated that they would be thrilled to see the legendary team return and suggested that they appear at the Royal Rumble next weekend.

However, some wrestling fans were not interested in The Dudley Boyz returning and noted that the popular team has already had their time in the spotlight.

Bully Ray sends heartfelt message to WWE RAW star

Bully Ray recently delivered a heartwarming message to a RAW star and claimed that she was a credit to the business.

Natalya recently took to social media to reflect on spending 17 years with the promotion. She signed with WWE in 2007 and has had a remarkable career so far as a superstar. The veteran is a former SmackDown, Divas, and Women's Tag Team Champion. She is currently involved in a tag team with Tegan Nox on the red brand.

Bully Ray reacted to Natalya's post and praised the former champion. He noted that just like the rest of her family, she is a credit to the wrestling business.

"Much like the rest of your family, you are a credit to our business Nattie. 🖤💪🏽," he posted.

The Dudley Boyz have established a loyal fanbase over the years, and countless people would love to see the tag team return for one final run. It will be interesting to see if the Hall of Fame team decides to return to action in 2024.

Would you be interested in The Dudley Boyz returning to the company? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

