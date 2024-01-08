"You are a credit to our business" - WWE Hall of Famer sends heartfelt message to Natalya

A WWE legend sent a heartfelt message to Natalya today on social media.

The veteran is currently in a tag team with Tegan Nox on WWE RAW. The duo were in action on the Day 1 edition of RAW this past Monday night but came up short. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark picked up the victory to earn a future shot at the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter are scheduled to defend the titles against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven on tomorrow night's edition of RAW in Portland, Oregon.

Natalya took to social media recently to comment on spending 17 years with the promotion. She noted that she has never taken a single day for granted and is looking forward to what the future holds for her. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray reacted to the post today and sent a heartfelt message to Natalya.

Bully Ray noted that much like the rest of her family, the 41-year-old is a credit to the wrestling business:

"Much like the rest of your family, you are a credit to our business Nattie. 🖤💪🏽," he posted.

WWE Superstar Natalya sends message to fans

Natalya has revealed that nothing ever goes unnoticed by her and thanked her fans for their support over the years.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the veteran claimed that she's everything posted online about her, whether it be negative or positive. She stated that she was grateful for the fans who have supported her during her career and added that most of them don't realize how much they can make a superstar's day.

"Nothing ever goes unnoticed by me. I see all the tweets; I see all the positive comments, and I see the negative comments, too. But the fans that have been loyal to me since the beginning I'm grateful for. I wouldn't say anything of it for the world, and I'm just so grateful. People that line up to see us before we get into the building, people that come to show, they bring your poster or buy your T-Shirt. They don't realize how much they just make your day," said Natalya. [5:05 - 5:31]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

The former SmackDown Women's Champion signed with the promotion in 2007 and has had a remarkable career as a WWE Superstar. Only time will tell if the veteran will be competing in the Women's Royal Rumble match later this month.

