4 things that may happen between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW next week

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes are just two of the stars confirmed for the WWE 2024 Royal Rumble. From the looks of it, they are both heavy favorites among fans to win the titular match because they have a story to finish.

On the January 22, 2024, episode of WWE RAW, the stars are expected to face off ahead of the Premium Live Event. Given their history and the tension of the Premium Live Event, many outcomes could happen once they share the ring.

For this list, we will look at four possible events that can transpire once Cody and Punk share the ring on Monday Night RAW.

4. CM Punk continues to be the antihero

CM Punk's first promo with the company after returning garnered mixed reviews. As time progressed, he began returning to familiar shades of Punk as the weeks passed by, the one that blurs the line between reality and fantasy. We could see a similar development next week.

Cody Rhodes could reference their time together in WWE, to AEW, then back and compare their similar struggles. The American Nightmare could acknowledge that Punk has his own story, but Punk would cut him off. The Straight Edge star could reiterate his earlier comments of how he wasn't interested in making friends but in making money before storming off.

3. Cody Rhodes could be the aggressor

Cody often has a milder approach to his rivals who also target Roman Reigns. While he makes his intentions clear of wanting to win the Royal Rumble, he could be more assertive during the face-off next week.

On the upcoming WWE RAW episode, Cody could recognize that Punk also aims for a spot in the WrestleMania main event. However, Rhodes has been working in that spot longer than Punk has. The American Nightmare could further establish his point by saying it doesn't matter who else he needs to put in their place as long as he gets Roman Reigns.

2. Cody Rhodes and CM Punk could share a revelation regarding their Royal Rumble entry

Next week's face-to-face won't be the first time Rhodes and Punk have met in WWE since their return. The first time they appeared on SmackDown together and there was clearly a little tension between them, this could be further extenuated next week.

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk could meet as good friends and wish each other good luck. However, later in the conversation, one could slip out what number they have in the match, and the other will follow suit. It would be interesting to see if they ended up being the first two participants of the Rumble.

1. An unexpected alliance is formed

CM Punk has already set his sights on Seth Rollins, while Cody has focus on Roman. However, the former did also previously call out The Tribal Chief previously. With this in mind, The Head of the Table could do something to put his rivals in their place.

While Cody Rhodes and CM Punk are exchanging words, The Bloodline could emerge and take out both of them under the orders of Roman Reigns. In this way, they will be reminded about who is the Undisputed Champion and not disrespect his name in any way. However, this attack could only ally the former AEW duo.

