WWE News Roundup: Major twist in Roman Reigns' upcoming match, Logan Paul responds to legend, Top star says 'bye' after heartbreaking loss

Welcome to the latest edition of the WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's piece will revolve around top names such as Roman Reigns, Logan Paul, Ric Flair, and Cora Jade.

Roman Reigns is set to face Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat at SummerSlam, with the Anoa'i family elders seemingly making the match. The duo have been at each other's throats for long and will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle.

#3. WWE hinted at a major change in Roman Reigns' match at SummerSlam

While the Tribal Combat is essentially a No DQ match, there were speculations that it also forbade other Anoa'i family stars to interfere in the proceedings.

Roman Reigns also hinted the same when he stopped Solo Sikoa from attacking Jey Uso on SmackDown a few weeks back.

However, this week, things turned around on the blue brand as The Bloodline duo brutally beat down Jey. During the segment, Michael Cole also said that the Enforcer will play a key role at SummerSlam, hinting that there can indeed be involvement from the family members in Tribal Combat.

#2. Logan Paul responded to Ric Flair

Logan Paul has proved that he belongs with the very best in his limited outings to the squared circle. The social media megastar recently received high praise from Ric Flair, who stated that the former is better than 70% of full-time guys.

Responding to the Hall of Famer in his typical cocky way, Logan Paul claimed that he is better than 100% of the current roster.

The YouTuber will be in action at SummerSlam, where he will face Ricochet in a highly-anticipated match.

#1. Cora Jade said bye after a heartbreaking loss on WWE NXT

Cora Jade has been on a rapid ascend ever since signing with WWE two years back. The rising star has quickly established herself on NXT and is a prominent member of the former Black and Gold brand.

However, she recently suffered a heartbreaking loss to Dana Brooke on NXT, following which she sent a one-word message on social media. The only thing she had to say was "bye."

It'll be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the 22-year-old.

