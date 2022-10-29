Create

"Run for your life hahahaha"- Twitter erupts after Bloodline member sends out a warning to Roman Reigns ahead of Crown Jewel

By Rituparna Routh
Modified Oct 29, 2022 11:20 AM IST
Paul Heyman warned Roman Reigns ahead of Crown Jewel
The WWE Universe went berserk after backstage footage of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman was shown on this week's SmackDown.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Bloodline members Sami Zayn and Jey Uso faced Ridge Holland and Butch in a tag team match. In between the misunderstandings between The Honorary Uce and Jey, The Brawling Brutes members Holland and Butch picked up an easy win.

On the same night, a serious conversation between The Wiseman and The Tribal Chief was released. The latter was seen warning Reigns about his opponent Logan Paul for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event.

Wrestling fans were excited to watch the segment as they sent out some interesting reactions. While some fans were supportive of Heyman for advising The Tribal Chief, others backed Roman Reigns and appreciated his work.

Here are some of the fan reactions below:

@WWEonFOX @HeymanHustle Better run for your life hahahaha hahahahaha 😂🤣😂🤣
@WWEonFOX @HeymanHustle Paul Heyman is too good
@WWEonFOX @HeymanHustle Paul Heyman is the GOAT
@WWEonFOX @HeymanHustle Lmao everything these two touch is gold right now.
@WWEonFOX @HeymanHustle Was this segment supposed to make me care about Logan Paul? It doesn’t. I don’t. I won’t. Give the top spots to the professional wrestlers.
@WWEonFOX @HeymanHustle Paul Heyman should be nominated for and win an Emmy.
@WWEonFOX @HeymanHustle Roman to Heyman. https://t.co/Cw7dLUsfh2
@WWEonFOX @HeymanHustle Oh you beautiful stubborn man!!!!! You’re not listening to anybody
@WWEonFOX @HeymanHustle Roman Reigns is going to annihilate Logan Paul.
@WWEonFOX @HeymanHustle Wise Man knew he fucked up. He was smart to get out of there#SmackDown

Paul Heyman sent out a warning referring to Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman recently sent out a warning referring to Roman Reigns ahead of his appearance on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

Taking to Twitter, The Special Counsel mentioned that he, alongside other members of The Bloodline, will make the episode of Friday Night SmackDown memorable for everyone.

Heyman wrote:

"There's a new one-night-only address for the Island of Relevancy .. so we're going to make it memorable! @WWE #Smackdown starring the #Bloodline airs LIVE TONIGHT FROM ST LOUIS on @FS1!"

Check out Paul Heyman's tweet below:

There's a new one-night-only address for the Island of Relevancy .. so we're going to make it memorable!@WWE #Smackdown starring the #Bloodline airs LIVE TONIGHT FROM ST LOUIS on @FS1! https://t.co/cOEKc7i58J

On tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso got involved in a clash of words as the latter said that he didn't want Sami to be a part of the stable.

Their feud cost them the match against The Brawling Brutes. Despite Jimmy Uso's interference, the two men didn't stop and eventually The Head of the Table had to come out to confront his stablemates.

Towards the end of the segment, Reigns told his real-life cousin that if he doesn't get his act together, there will be a price to pay. The Head of the Table added that he would remove Sami's Honorary Uce nickname and instead make him a permanent member of The Bloodline.

What are your thoughts on this week's episode of SmackDown? Sound off in the comment section below.

