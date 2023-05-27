"Run little girl" - WWE legend sends warning to Becky Lynch ahead of Night of Champions

Hall of Famer Trish Stratus put former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch on notice ahead of WWE Night of Champions.

Seven-time women's champion first assisted Lita and The Man in winning the Women's Tag Team Titles from the Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

However, after Lita's injury (courtesy of Trish Stratus' attack), she teamed up with Big Time Becks to defend the titles. Immediately after losing the coveted titles against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan, she snapped and turned heel on Becky Lynch.

The Man fired shots at the WWE legend during the contract signing of the match on this week's RAW. She referenced Trish Stratus' infamous segment where Vince McMahon made her bark like a dog during the Attitude Era.

Ahead of Night of Champions, Stratus took to Twitter to address Lynch that she is better than her and called her "little girl."

"You can be number two. But I'm second to none. Run little girl, run little girl … @BeckyLynchWWE #WWENOC," Stratus wrote.

Becky Lynch vouched to take revenge on Trish Stratus at WWE Night of Champions

The two women will finally settle the score in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, since Stratus backstabbed Lynch on Monday Night RAW a few weeks ago.

The Man is not in an upbeat state stepping into WWE Night of Champions, and she intends to make her rival pay for making her child cry. Both superstars have traded venomous barbs, with Stratus going so far as to mock Lynch's two-year-old daughter, Roux.

Former RAW Women's Champion dealt with the challenger during the Night of Champions media event in Saudi Arabia, vowing to make her pay for making her kid cry.

She said that Stratus might be from the "Attitude Era," but Lynch will shunt her attitude once and for all.

"My baby doesn't understand this business, and she made my baby cry, and for that, they call you the queen of the attitude era; well, I'm going to slap the attitude out of you tomorrow night," Becky Lynch said.

We will have to wait and see if The Man ends the chapter of the WWE Hall of Famer for good at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

Do you think Becky Lynch will run like a little girl at Night of Champions? Sound off in the comments section below.

