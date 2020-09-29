RVD opens up about when he plans to retire

Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam was recently a guest on the Dropkick Podcast. RVD was signed to Impact Wrestling but recently parted ways with the company.

RVD opens up about his retirement plans

During the interview with the Dropkick Podcast, RVD was asked about when he plans to retire. RVD said he had planned to wind down his career a couple of years ago but signing with Impact changed that:

Sure, I've thought about it. I'm kind of surprised I'm still wrestling because I thought I knew I was winding down a couple years ago, and then I thought that I was just gonna keep doing 10-12 matches a year. That's winding down for me, and I was thinking I would even work my way down but then I signed with Impact, so then all of a sudden, I'm doing three times as many matches. It's still a super-great schedule - maybe like two days or three days once a month - something like that.

RVD added that he could still retire at any time because unlike a lot of other pro wrestlers, he doesn't think he will miss being in the ring as much:

I don't know; I could [retire] any time, dude. I can't see me missing it like all the other guys do. I think I'll be able to deal with it really. I like the way that it keeps me in shape, and makes me work out, and stretch so I can keep doing all my sh** and stuff. I like that. There's definitely a lot of benefits from it, but honestly – like everybody in the dressing room - not only are they hungrier than me, but I'm so happy to give them the TV time because they want it. They want to go out there and work their balls off, and I'm usually, you know, trying to get my sh*t in and be professional. But the same time, less is more. H/T: WrestlingINC

RVD is no longer signed to Impact Wrestling. We don't yet know what his next career move will be.