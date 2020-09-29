Former WWE Superstar Rob Van Dam was recently a guest on the Dropkick Podcast. During the interview, RVD was asked about who he would hypothetically want to do his WWE Hall of Fame induction:

I think the obvious answer is probably Paul [Heyman], and I think that's definitely the right person.

RVD was then asked if WWE has contacted him about a possible Hall of Fame induction. RVD said that he had not been contacted:

No sir… I can definitely see it happening, but knowing how things work, I could also see it not happening, or not happening for a long time anyway. I used to think - and I'm still not sure, but do you have to retire in order to be in the Hall of Fame? And the fact that I've been wrestling for Impact, that's got to be a factor too. They don't want to do too much with somebody. But, who knows? Of course, it'd be an honor, and we'll see. H/T:WrestlingINC

RVD on his match against John Cena at ECW One Night Stand 2006

RVD's WWE Championship match against John Cena at ECW One Night Stand 2006 was one of the biggest matches of his WWE career. RVD ended up beating Cena in front of a partisan crowd to win his only WWE Championship.

During his interview on The Dropkick Podcast, RVD opened up about that night and how he felt:

I was excited. You know, I'm trying to remember what it was - exactly what I was feeling like. I know I was excited, I was happy. When I was in WWE, they put me through a lot of cycles of being excited, and happy, and really motivated, and then being, you know, tired, and burnt out, and then being excited again. That happened a lot because - think about it - I came in with ECW and then I don't know if that fizzled out first or what, but then I had the Hardcore Title and it was like, 'Yes! H/T:WrestlingINC

Rob Van Dam had been signed to Impact Wrestling until recently.