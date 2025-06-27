Ryback spoke with major WWE Superstar; shares details of conversation

Ex-WWE star Ryback has provided a clarification on his previous post about Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes. The Big Guy believed Owens took a shot at him on the latest edition of What Do You Wanna Talk About?

Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes recently chatted on the latter's podcast. Owens, at one point, talked about "Ex-WWE guys that overestimated their appeal." Many fans felt that Owens was talking about Ryback, and the latter believed the same as well, judging by his previous tweet:

Ryback's tweet responding to Owens and Cody (via Reddit)

The ex-WWE star went on to have a chat with Kevin Owens and was told that the jibe wasn't aimed at him. Here's what Ryback wrote in his latest tweet:

"I want to clarify something from my recent post regarding the clip with @FightOwensFight and @CodyRhodes . After speaking with Kevin, he confirmed the person referenced in that specific comment wasn’t me. My name did come up in another part of the conversation, but not in that clip. I jumped to conclusions based on the name being censored and Cody mentioning working shows with the guy. Since I haven’t been publicly mentioned much in years, I assumed it was about me — and I was wrong. I appreciate Kevin for the honest conversation. We always got along, and I’ve always respected both him and Cody. This is a reminder to ask before assuming, and I’m grateful the post brought awareness to my story regardless, as a lot has been misunderstood in the past. Much love to you both. 👊."

Ryback's memorable WWE run

The Big Guy was once insanely popular on WWE TV and was feuding with the likes of John Cena and CM Punk. He worked for the company from 2004 to 2016 before the two parties finally parted ways. He had a brief stint on the independent scene following his WWE exit.

It's been about seven years since the ex-WWE star's last match. On August 25, 2018, he defeated Dylan Bostic in a singles match at the NEW Wrestling Under the Stars Tour 2018: Bristol event.

