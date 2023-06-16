"Sable was dressed to the nines in the evening gown" - Former WWE personality details the origin of Bra and Panties match

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo detailed how an Evening Gown match between Sable and Luna Vachon led to the original Bra and Panties match in the company.

The first Bra and Panties match in WWE took place between Lita and Trish Stratus in 2000 as the duo competed for the WWE Women's Championship on RAW. However, a couple of years earlier, Luna Vachon took on Sable in an Evening Gown match which ended roughly the same way.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo explained that while many blame him for the Bra and Panties match, he never booked any such match during his time with the company:

"They used to have a thing called a Tuxedo match long before I was writing TV. So, what happened was, during the Attitude Era on the RAW show, we did the Sable and Sunny magazine covers. So we set a record with the number of copies we sold. So Vince Russo, on the show, as an editor of the magazine, I awarded Sable a plaque for selling x amount of copies." [50:56 - 51:28]

The former WWE personality added that the Evening Gown match between Sable and Luna paved the way for the Bra and Panties matches:

"Sable was dressed to the nines in an evening gown. Luna comes out, attacks Sable, rips the evening gown off of her and humiliates her. So now, the next RAW, Luna comes out and challenges Sable to an evening gown contest. And she basically threatens, 'Next time, I am going to strip you naked in front of the entire world, down to your bra and panties, if you even wear bra and panties.' (...) So bro, it is an innocent evening gown match, taken from the Tuxedo Match, but it worked in the storyline." [51:30 - 52:33]

Luna Vachon and Sable did not get along during their time in WWE

While Sable was one of the most prominent female stars during the 90s, the former Women's Champion didn't get along well with a bunch of female stars during her time in the company.

The 55-year-old had real-life animosity with Luna Vachon, as the latter allegedly disliked women who received pushes based on their looks. Vince Russo has revealed in the past how Sable's then-husband Marc Mero and Luna's then-husband Gangrel often had to cool things down between the two.

Vachon passed away in 2010 at the age of 48, while Sable has been away from the squared circle since 2007.

