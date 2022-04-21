Details on Sable's real-life heat with former WWE opponent

Vince Russo recently recalled how former WWE on-screen rivals Luna Vachon and Sable did not get along behind the scenes.

In 1998, Sable competed in her first official match when she joined forces with Marc Mero to defeat Vachon and Goldust at WrestleMania 14. Vachon later claimed that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon threatened to fire her if she bruised or scratched her debuting opponent.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, spoke on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast about the real-life animosity between both women. He also revealed that Sable’s then-husband Marc Mero and Vachon’s then-husband Gangrel often had to intervene:

“Luna hated Sable and literally Mero had to protect Sable from Luna, but he didn’t do it in a way where he was being disrespectful to Luna. He did it in a very smart way. Even Gangrel, I’m telling you, between Gangrel and Mero, they had to kind of relax Luna and settle Luna down because Luna hated Sable just because of what she represented,” stated Russo. [0:36-1:16]

Sable was not the only female star to receive heat from Vachon. Russo said in the same interview that he once had to prevent the 2019 Hall of Fame inductee from attacking Sunny backstage.

Vince Russo clarifies why Luna Vachon disliked Sable in WWE

Hollywood Hangman Adam Pearce (Parody) @BackupHangman Sable & Marc Mero vs The Artist Formerly Known as Goldust & Luna Vachon, WrestleMania XIV



Mero and Rhodes work really hard and Sable delivers and extremely firey and surprising performance for one of the most fun WM matches to that point ever. White hot crowd for Sable.



***1/4 Sable & Marc Mero vs The Artist Formerly Known as Goldust & Luna Vachon, WrestleMania XIVMero and Rhodes work really hard and Sable delivers and extremely firey and surprising performance for one of the most fun WM matches to that point ever. White hot crowd for Sable.***1/4 https://t.co/zPPbriKm9X

Luna Vachon’s family began working in the wrestling business in the 1950s. For that reason, she took the industry seriously and allegedly disliked women who received pushes based on their looks.

Vince Russo added that Vachon did not necessarily have a problem with Sable, but she “hated” her character’s presentation:

“She didn’t hate Rena Mero [Sable’s real name]. Rena Mero was a sweetheart of a person. She hated, ‘Oh my gosh, this beautiful woman who didn’t know how to wrestle and learned how to wrestle in a couple of months.’ Luna hated the idea of that.” [1:16-1:32]

Vachon passed away in 2010 at the age of 48 following a drug overdose. Her former rival Sable is married to Brock Lesnar and has not been associated with wrestling since 2007.

Please credit the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Listen to a former WWE head writer tell a hilarious Vince McMahon story here

Edited by Kartik Arry