Sable and WWE Hall of Famer's joint WWE record broken at WrestleMania 38

A current WWE Superstar broke Sable and Trish Stratus' WrestleMania win record at WrestleMania Saturday.

Charlotte Flair took on Ronda Rousey in a singles match for the SmackDown Women's title on the first night of Mania. After a hard-fought battle, The Queen managed to retain her title belt.

With this win, Flair now holds the record for the highest number of wins for a female star at WrestleMania. WWE legends Sable and Trish Stratus previously held the record.

You can check out the results from Night One of WrestleMania 38 here.

Both Sable and Trish Stratus have three wins at WrestleMania

Sable was one of the most popular female stars during the Attitude Era. She had another brief stint with WWE in 2003-04, which saw her aligning with Vince McMahon and kicking off a feud with his daughter Stephanie McMahon. In 1998, she competed in a mixed tag team match at WrestleMania 14. She teamed up with Marc Mero and won against Goldust and Luna Vachon.

A year later, she successfully defended her women's title against Tori at WrestleMania 15. During her second WWE run, she competed at WrestleMania 20 alongside Torrie Wilson. The duo defeated Miss Jackie and Stacy Keibler in a Playboy Evening Gown match.

Meanwhile, Trish Stratus is regarded as one of the greatest female stars in WWE history. Her first WrestleMania win came at the 19th edition of the mega event in 2003. She defeated Victoria and Jazz in a Triple Threat match to win the Women's title.

At WrestleMania 21, two years later, Stratus retained her women's title against Christy Hemme. At WrestleMania 27 in 2011, Trish, Snooki, and John Morrison defeated Dolph Ziggler and LayCool in a Six-Person Tag Team match.

Charlotte Flair surpassed the two female legends with her fourth win at WrestleMania 38. She had previously defeated Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks to win the women's title at WrestleMania 32. Two years later, she defeated Asuka at The Show of Shows to retain her SmackDown Women's title. At WrestleMania 36, Flair defeated Rhea Ripley to win the NXT Women's title.

Which current female superstar do you think has it in her to break Charlotte Flair's record? Sound off in the comments below.

AJ Styles spoke to Sportskeeda about Edge ahead of the big WrestleMania showdown. Catch it here.

Edited by Angana Roy