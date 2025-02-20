  • home icon
Samantha Irvin shows off gruesome scars from her WWE Tryout

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Feb 20, 2025 16:50 GMT
Samantha Irvin is a former WWE ring announcer. [Images via Irvin's IG]

Samantha Irvin was a ring announcer during her time in WWE for more than three years. However, Irvin also had an in-ring tryout before she inked a deal with the company in April 2021, and recently the talented star shared a photo of brutal scars from the session.

The 36-year-old was popular among fans for her unique ring-announcing style on TV. However, Irvin suddenly left the Stamford-based promotion in October 2024. Since leaving WWE, she has focused on her music career and also dropped her first single, Make Me.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Samantha Irvin shared before-and-after pictures from her wrestling tryout in December 2020. The second image showed gruesome, painful scars on her back and sacral triangle.

Responding to fans' comments, the former WWE RAW ring announcer mentioned that she did not want to wrestle, but it was the only opportunity for her to get into the Stamford-based promotion. Irvin revealed that those scars were primarily caused by the ropes. The musician also stated that she did not enjoy the in-ring action and quit the session after only two days.

''Before & after pics from my WWE tryout, dec, 2020!'' she wrote.

You can check out Samantha Irvin's post here.

Samantha Irvin opens up about working with WWE legend

The former WWE ring announcer recently reflected on working with legendary commentator Michael Cole. She discussed this during her appearance on the Busted Open podcast.

Samantha Irvin credited Michael Cole for giving her creative freedom when she joined the main roster, allowing her to be herself. The 36-year-old acknowledged her over-the-top reactions at times, admitting they were unprofessional but genuine.

"Michael Cole was my boss when I came up to the main roster. He literally said, ‘Be you. Go out, try it, [and] be you!’ Luckily, most things worked. I credit them very much. They gave me creative freedom to play and have fun. That was like mixing being a professional stage performer and vocalist and being a fan that they never should have let in [laughs]. The over-emotion and all that was certainly real and 100% a loss of professionalism in those moments," she said.
Irvin recently revealed that the only condition for her return to the Stamford-based promotion would be if she were allowed to speak freely in a backstage role.

Edited by Yash Mittal
