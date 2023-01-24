"Sami's fate will be determined" - 57-year-old WWE legend claims he tried to warn Sami Zayn amid tension with Roman Reigns and Bloodline

Sami Zayn will feature in a major segment on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, featuring The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, and his family members.

After the contract signing incident on WWE SmackDown, Zayn is expected to find himself in a critical situation with The Bloodline on the 30th anniversary of RAW.

Taking to Twitter, The Wiseman, Paul Heyman sent a message to The Honorary Uce hours before the show. He claimed to have warned Zayn beforehand and added that his fate would be determined tonight.

"I tried to warn him! Sami's fate will be determined LIVE from Philadelphia tonight! TRIBAL COURT: THE TRIAL OF SAMI ZAYN Tonight - LIVE - The 30th Anniversary of @WWE Monday Night #RAW!" wrote Heyman

Check out Paul Heyman's tweet below:

Paul Heyman @HeymanHustle



Sami's fate will be determined LIVE from Philadelphia tonight!



TRIBAL COURT: THE TRIAL OF SAMI ZAYN



Tonight - LIVE - The 30th Anniversary of I tried to warn him!Sami's fate will be determined LIVE from Philadelphia tonight!TRIBAL COURT: THE TRIAL OF SAMI ZAYNTonight - LIVE - The 30th Anniversary of @WWE Monday Night #RAW I tried to warn him!Sami's fate will be determined LIVE from Philadelphia tonight!TRIBAL COURT: THE TRIAL OF SAMI ZAYNTonight - LIVE - The 30th Anniversary of @WWE Monday Night #RAW! https://t.co/uD99bOOzLa

Dutch Mantell thinks Gunther might overtake Roman Reigns as the biggest heel in WWE

Dutch Mantell has already made it known that he is a big fan of Gunther. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling, he mentioned that the Intercontinental Champion is being overlooked as a big heel.

Mantell predicted the possibility of Roman Reigns turning babyface at some point down the road, with Gunther becoming the 'killer heel.' Mantell stated:

"One guy that we have overlooked here being a big heel is Gunther. I think that's a huge upside. And I think before it's all over, they'd [WWE] want Roman [Reigns] to be a babyface and get Gunther up to the killer heel role, because I don't think Karrion Kross will make it. Something's missing there."

Mantell further added that he has nothing against Gunther but believes that the 35-year-old has the look to be a monster heel. Mantell added:

"I'm looking at him and I'm going, 'I don't know, does this make me not like these people?' Gunther hasn't done anything to make me dislike him either, but he has that look"

Gunther and Roman Reigns have both been dominant as champions on the blue brand. However, it remains to be seen if they will ever cross paths.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes