Former champion believes Paul Heyman is backing him to win Money in the Bank

Sami Zayn believes he is Paul Heyman's favorite to win this Saturday's Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Whoever climbs the ladder and secures the Money in the Bank briefcase on Saturday will be the reason Roman Reigns has to watch his back. The holder of the briefcase will be able to challenge the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion whenever they choose, and it will most likely come when The Tribal Chief is most vulnerable.

However, Sami Zayn has insisted that if he wins the briefcase, he will hold onto it to protect The Tribal Chief, and he won't cash in on him. This led to Zayn telling Kayla Braxton and Matt Camp this morning on WWE's The Bump that he believes both Heyman and Reigns want him to leave Saturday as Mr. Money in the Bank.

"Again, I don't want to say on behalf of Heyman. I don't want to say on behalf of Roman. I don't want to say on behalf of anybody," Sami Zayn said. "But I'm pretty sure if Roman and Heyman are talking right now, they're talking about, 'hey, we need to make sure Sami Zayn wins this Money in the Bank contract.' That would be my guess. I don't think Heyman is sick of me. You know, I think he has a loud personality. I have a loud personality. Sometimes there's going to be a little, you know, we're going to step on each other's feet a little bit. That's fine. The important thing is taking care of business."

Can Paul Heyman and Sami Zayn truly co-exist?

Sami Zayn has spent the last few months trying to get in the good graces of The Bloodline and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

A good portion of Zayn's interactions with The Bloodline on SmackDown as of late have come with Reign's council, Paul Heyman. If Heyman is able to keep his cool and tolerate Zayn, he could prove to be a valuable ally to The Bloodline in the months ahead.

If Sami Zayn manages to escape Saturday's premium live event with the men's Money in the Bank briefcase, perhaps Paul Heyman will learn tolerate Zayn after all.

