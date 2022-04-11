"Every moment is a gift" - Big E's former rival breaks character to speak about his WWE absence

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn has broken character to speak about Big E's neck injury and how delicate everything in life is. He mentioned how the New Day member's absence has made him cherish their moments together.

The former WWE Champion suffered a broken neck during an episode of SmackDown last month after landing on his head from a belly-to-belly suplex by Ridge Holland during a tag team match. Many of his peers took to social media to pay tribute to him, with Zayn being one of them.

The Master Strategist sat down with Ryan Satin during WrestleMania weekend for an episode of the Out of Character podcast. He mentioned how happy he is in WWE before touching on how precious every moment is, referencing E's injury.

Here is what he said:

"Look, you saw what happened to Big E. This stuff, man, it's so delicate. And we're one gust of wind away from not being in the same room with each other," said Sami Zayn. "So, any time we're in the same room with each other I just really, I don't know man. That's how I try to approach wrestling, how I try to approach life. It sounds so cheesy to say it out loud, but every moment is a gift. Every breath is a gift, man. And like, it won't be here much longer." [15:10-15:37]

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn

Grateful for the chance to have this short time together, sharing the ring, sharing stories, and sharing laughs. @WWEBigE It’s a miracle just to be alive.Grateful for the chance to have this short time together, sharing the ring, sharing stories, and sharing laughs. @WWEBigE It’s a miracle just to be alive. Grateful for the chance to have this short time together, sharing the ring, sharing stories, and sharing laughs.

When will Big E return to WWE?

Big E did not require surgery for his broken neck, although he suffered C-1 and C-6 fractures to his cervical spine. Each of these fractures takes about 12 weeks to recover, which aligns with what Xavier Woods recently said about it.

Speaking with Bart Winkler, the SmackDown star mentioned E would be okay in the next couple of months. However, it will take a while before the former WWE Champion is ready to step back in the ring. He might be back at some point in 2023.

