Sami Zayn breaks silence following RAW attack; sends heartwarming message

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn has finally broken his silence to share a message following a brutal attack by the MFTs. The Underdog from the Underground was taken out by Solo Sikoa and his men on Monday Night RAW.The 41-year-old showed up on the August 8 edition of Friday Night SmackDown in Montreal to lock horns with Solo Sikoa. Sami rolled up the WWE United States Champion to secure a pinfall win in a non-title bout.Zayn stepped inside the squared circle a couple of days later on Monday Night RAW in Quebec City to go one-on-one against Rusev. However, the contest ended in a DQ finish as the MFTs made an appearance on the red brand to get revenge. The heel faction assaulted the former Bloodline member before security and officials stepped in to make the save.Earlier today, Sami Zayn took to his X/Twitter account to share his first message after he was taken out. The star noted that he was finally able to process the reception he got from the crowds in Montreal and Quebec City. He thanked the fans for sticking by his side.&quot;It’s taken a couple of days to process how truly special it was returning to Montreal and Quebec for Smackdown and Raw. Best fans on earth. Life goes fast and this will all be over before we know it. I thank you all being on the ride with me and for making this all possible,&quot; he wrote. You can check out the X/Twitter post below:Wrestling veteran made a bold prediction about Sami Zayn's WWE futureSpeaking on the latest episode of Legion of RAW, wrestling veteran Vince Russo predicted that Sami Zayn was going to become a world champion in the future.The former WWE head writer opined that the wrestling promotion was going to recreate the Daniel Bryan storyline with Zayn. He pointed out that the latter defeated Karrion Kross at SummerSlam. He also claimed that Sami was going to be in the same position as Hulk Hogan in 1983.&quot;He is going to be the world champion. It is time to replay the Daniel Bryan card. He would not keep saying it over and over again if it wasn't gonna happen. They put him over, he beat Kross, and he beat Solo on SmackDown. It is tailor-made. It is happening, man. This guy is gonna be in the Hulk Hogan spot. Think about that. Sami Zayn of 2025 is gonna be Hulk Hogan of 1983. Think about that for a second,&quot; he said.Sami Zayn has time and again expressed his desire to win a WWE world championship. It will be fascinating to see if he can finally win one of the company's biggest titles.