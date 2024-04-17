Sami Zayn breaks silence after vicious Chad Gable attack on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn sent a message after this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

In the main event of Monday's show, Sami Zayn retained his Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable. However, the joyous celebration turned chaotic when Gable launched a vicious attack on Zayn, leaving the audience stunned as the show concluded. Despite the unsettling ending, one of the standout moments of the night occurred before the match.

Zayn's entrance was a sight to behold as the camera captured his journey from entering the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, to making his way out through the hometown crowd to thunderous applause.

Zayn took to social media today and acknowledged his unforgettable entrance. He expressed that it was a moment that would be remembered for years to come.

"This was one for the ages," Sami Zayn wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer sent a message after Chad Gable attacked Sami Zayn on RAW

Bubba Ray Dudley took to social media to express his admiration for Sami Zayn's performance in his match against Chad Gable on WWE RAW, as well as the subsequent angle.

In his tweet, Ray praised Sami Zayn for his ability to portray the underdog despite being the champion. He commended Zayn for his mastery of the art of "struggle" within the ring, noting that few understand it as well as Zayn does. Additionally, Ray lauded the post-match angle, stating that Chad Gable's attack was an effective method to generate heat for his character.

"Even as the Champion, Sami knows how to make himself the underdog and fight from underneath. Understands the art of 'the struggle' better than just about anyone. Great post match heat from Gable. Great match," Bully Ray shared.

It will be interesting to see how this situation between Zayn and Gable evolves in the upcoming weeks.

