Sami Zayn breaks silence after winning United States Championship on WWE SmackDown

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Aug 30, 2025 20:45 GMT
Sami Zayn on SmackDown! (Image from WWE.com)
Sami Zayn on SmackDown! (Image from WWE.com)

Sami Zayn had a Friday night to remember for ages as he won the United States Championship on WWE SmackDown. The newly-crowned champion addressed his victory in a backstage segment, where he also revealed his next goal.

Sami Zayn had been involved in a program with Solo Sikoa over the last few weeks. The two faced off for the United States Championship on SmackDown last night, where Zayn ended his former stablemate's title reign. This was also Sami's first US title win, and he's just a world title away from becoming a Grand Slam champion in WWE.

Speaking about the win in a backstage segment, Sami noted that the United States Championship win is a vindication for him. The Underdog from Underground added that his next goal is to win the world title:

"This whole time in my life, it’s [been] something very special. It means so much to me. It’s hard to put into words. I think it’s a lot of validation, you know? Because you put something in your head, and you just keep going further and further away when you start to doubt yourself. This right here is validation. It’s vindication. Now, if and when I eventually do get that world championship, I’ll be a Grand Slam Champion."
WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

WWE veteran commented on Triple H's 'love' for Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn added another feather to his cap on SmackDown as he won the United States Championship for the first time in his career. While the majority of the wrestling world is celebrating the Honorary Uce's victory, Vince Russo, called Triple H's love for the newly-crowned champion "so strange."

"Bro, there is something. This love for Sami is so strange. There's got to be something to it that we don't know because it is the strangest thing I've ever seen," Russo said.
Sami Zayn has been one of the most prominent members of the WWE roster under Triple H's creative guidance. He main-evented WrestleMania 39, where he and Kevin Owens ended The Usos' record-breaking tag team title run.

However, despite being a part of the company for over a decade, Sami has not won a world title on the WWE main roster. The 41-year-old recently made it clear that he won't stop until he wins the big one, and many believe that his moment could come next year at WrestleMania 42.

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

