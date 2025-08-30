Vince Russo on Triple H’s ‘love’ for 6-time WWE champion: “Strangest thing I’ve ever seen” (Exclusive)

Since taking control of WWE creative in 2022, Triple H has brought some mid-card stars into the main event picture. Wrestlers like Jey Uso, Dominik Mysterio, IYO SKY, and LA Knight have all shone under the current Chief Content Officer of the WWE.

Another name who has grown exponentially since The Game took control is the new United States Champion, Sami Zayn. However, former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently questioned The Game's love for Sami Zayn. Russo doesn't necessarily believe that Zayn should be a top star for the promotion, given the wrestler's look.

He was speaking on the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, shortly after Zayn won the US Championship. A fan questioned Triple H's motive behind pushing Sami Zayn, to which Russo responded, saying that Paul Levesque's love for Sami is the strangest thing that he's ever seen.

"Bro, there is something. This love for Sami is so strange. There's got to be something to it that we don't know because it is the strangest thing I've ever seen." Russo said.

Ever since Triple H took charge of creative, Sami Zayn has been a constant presence on WWE television. Despite Russo's own views, the 41-year-old wrestler is extremely popular with the fans, and it's evidenced by the pop received every time his music hits.

Fans have been clamouring for Zayn to be utilized properly, and Triple H is finally giving him the spotlight he deserves. Sami Zayn joined the company in 2013 and made his debut in NXT under Triple H's creative control. He became the NXT Champion in 2014, having one of the brand's most memorable championship wins.

However, following his move to the main roster, he seemed a bit lost in the shuffle till the time he was aligned with the Bloodline. Since Triple H got control of creative, Sami Zayn has won the WWE Tag Team Championships and the Intercontinental Championship, both at WrestleMania, and just won his first-ever United States Championship.

