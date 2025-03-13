Sami Zayn breaks social media silence amid uncertain WWE WrestleMania 41 status

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn has taken to social media to send a message amid uncertainty over his WrestleMania 41 status. The former Intercontinental Champion has not been seen on television since Elimination Chamber.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens went to war at this year's WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Both obliterated each other during the show, hitting several dangerous moves, but the bout ultimately ended in Owens' favor. KO was seemingly unsatisfied with the win as he attempted to finish his former friend's career by hitting a Packaged Piledriver on the concrete. However, he was stopped in his tracks by a returning Randy Orton.

Many people now expect The Viper to feud with KO going into WrestleMania 41, which could leave Sami Zayn out of the picture. Meanwhile, during last week's edition of RAW, Michael Cole confirmed that Zayn had suffered multiple injuries at the Chamber and would be out indefinitely. So, his status for this year's Show of Shows is unknown.

Amid uncertainty over his WrestleMania 41 status, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion posted a message on his Instagram Stories. Zayn hyped up the Netflix series MO's season 2 and encouraged everyone to watch it.

"WATCH THIS SHOW ON NETFLIX NOW," he wrote.

Check out a screenshot of his Instagram Story below:

Bill Apter believes Sami Zayn needs to get his "comeuppance" after WWE Elimination Chamber

During an edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Bill Apter said he liked seeing Randy Orton feud with Kevin Owens going into WWE WrestleMania 41.

Apter also wondered where Sami Zayn would fit in this feud, saying that he believed the latter needed to exact revenge against KO for his actions at the Chamber.

"You got two of the hottest heads in wrestling. Two of the most volatile personalities in this business and to see the two of them against each other here is gonna be great, but where does this leave Sami Zayn? (...) I'm not really sure where this leaves Sami Zayn if it's gonna be Orton and KO at WrestleMania or even before that. Somehow Sami Zayn has got to get his comeuppance, I don't know what that's gonna be at this point," he said.

Check out the video below:

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Sami Zayn's future.

