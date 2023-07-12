Sami Zayn calls upon the WWE Universe for support in a special request on his birthday 

Today is WWE Superstar Sami Zayn's birthday! This year, to the surprise of probably no one, he's taking the opportunity to try and galvanize support around a cause close to his heart.

Today, the WWE Superstar called upon his millions of fans to donate to his cause, the "SamiForSyria" fund, in honor of his Birthday. In return, Zayn stated that he would match the donation up to $20,000:

"Hi all, today is my birthday..If you dig me and/or my work, consider celebrating with me by donating a few bucks to http://SamiForSyria.com to help fund our 2 mobile clinics in Syria that provide 4000 medical services/month...I will match all donations today, up to $20k!" - Sami Zayn said on Twitter.

The one-half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champions has always been very vocal about his passion for providing aid to the country of Syria, which Zayn is descended from.

Specifically, he's teamed up with the "Syrian American Medical Society Foundation" through his fund. According to the fund's website, the goal of the partnership is to "provide life-saving medical care to conflict-affected populations in northwest Syria."

Sami Zayn was recently involved in a backstage "altercation" following WWE RAW

On the last episode of Monday Night RAW, Sami Zayn, his partner Kevin Owens, and World Champion Seth Rollins were involved in a tag team match against The Judgement Day. Many fans online acknowledged that the bout seemed to have several botches and timing issues, leading to a reported tussle backstage following the show.

In a recent update from PWInsider, the outlet confirmed that while an argument took place between the 6 competitors, nothing major ended up happening.

The report further detailed that two sources indicated that blame was put on last-minute changes and a talent that went unnamed.

