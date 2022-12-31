Sami Zayn comments on his upcoming match on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn sent a message ahead of his tag team bout on this week's SmackDown.

The Honorary Uce will team up with Bloodline leader Roman Reigns to take on Kevin Owens and John Cena on the upcoming edition of the blue brand. This will be Cena's first match in 2022. The 16-time world champion last competed inside the squared circle at SummerSlam, where he was defeated by Reigns.

Zayn took to Twitter to hype up the big showdown. He called the match the "biggest televised match of the year" and even posted a picture of four goats to highlight the star power in the bout.

Check out the tweet below:

Roman Reigns' actions on last week's SmackDown have left many wondering if the Tribal Chief will turn on Sami Zayn on tonight's show. It'll be interesting to see what transpired on SmackDown this week.

Kevin Owens had huge praise for Sami Zayn's work in WWE

While Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn may be on opposite sides of the ring come SmackDown, the Prizefighter is a huge fan of his former best friend's work.

In a recent edition of the Cheap Heat podcast, KO mentioned that Zayn has been one of the best wrestlers in the world in the last 10 years and does not get the credit he deserves:

"He's always been unbelievable. Definitely one of the best in the world to me over the last decade, at least if not longer. For some reason, he was never really... people don't get the credit they deserve. He was one of those guys. Now people are just taking notice."

Owens also praised Sami's performance at WrestleMania this year, where the latter took on Johnny Knoxville in one of the most entertaining matches:

"To me, even if you go back a few months before this whole Bloodline stuff started, like the stuff with Johnny Knoxville. He had a match at WrestleMania with those guys. That was all him. That's really pretty incredible. I think several members of our roster could have done a pretty good job at it, but I don't think anybody could have done it like he did," Owens noted.

Sami Zayn is currently one of the most over babyfaces in WWE despite being associated with The Bloodline. Fans are excited to see what plans WWE has in store for the eventual betrayal by the villainous faction.

