Top WWE heel details why he was "weeping" during The Undertaker's Hall of Fame speech

The Undertaker delivered one of the greatest speeches in WWE Hall of Fame history. It was filled with emotion and stories, covering almost every aspect of his life and career.

Several grown men and women cried at The Deadman's speech, one of them being Sami Zayn. It was an emotional night for the villainous SmackDown star, as he detailed to Ryan Satin.

Speaking on the Out of Character podcast, Zayn mentioned he welled up five or six times during the ceremony. The former Intercontinental Champion spoke about The Undertaker's experience of not being physically able to execute what he wants to anymore.

Here is what he said:

"Four out of the five (WWE Hall of Fame speeches), I was weeping. And it's because I know firsthand what that's gonna feel like. Because I even heard Undertaker say this in a different interview where he said something like 'My mind, I still have visions of what I want to do, how I want to do it, I still see it. But you come to a point where my body just won't let me do it anymore.'" [15:49-16:10]

The Undertaker's WWE Hall of Fame speech made Sami Zayn reflect on his mortality

Sami Zayn went on to speak about how The Undertaker's experience brought him closer to his mortality, as he cannot remain a WWE Superstar forever. He detailed his feelings about it:

"I'm still kind of younger, but I think on a certain level we all come face-to-face with our own mortality. And that's the closest I've come to my own mortality, is realizing I can't do this forever. And one day you're gonna be too old to do this. And then the next step is you're old and one day you're just not here anymore. When I think about it like that, I'm like 'Wait, I really like being here.' I love it here." [16:14-16:37]

The Master Strategist mentioned multiple times on Out of Character how happy he is to remain in WWE. Zayn also spoke about how delicate life is, referencing Big E's neck injury.

