Sami Zayn drops major tease ahead of huge episode of WWE SmackDown

Newly crowned WWE United States Champion Sami Zayn dropped a major tease ahead of the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. After an intriguing European tour, the Stamford-based promotion returns to the United States for the blue brand's show later tonight in Chicago.The highly anticipated show will see hometown hero CM Punk return to SmackDown after he was slapped by Becky Lynch on Monday Night RAW. 17-time World Champion John Cena will also show up following his impressive win over Logan Paul at WWE Clash in Paris.Sami Zayn, who defeated Solo Sikoa to win the United States Championship last week on the blue brand, is also advertised to be at SmackDown. The 41-year-old recently took to his Instagram account to tease something big for the night. In one post, Zayn noted that he was getting back to work, while in another, The Underdog From the Underground noted that he was going to start his title reign off on the right foot tonight.&quot;Let’s get to work,&quot; Zayn wrote. You can check out the Instagram post by clicking here. &quot;Celebration photos! Let’s start this US Championship reign off on the right foot tonight,&quot; Zayn noted in another update.Check out the post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWrestling veteran makes a bold claim about Sami Zayn following his WWE United States Championship winSpeaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, former WWE head writer Vince Russo claimed that Zayn winning the United States Championship did not surprise him at all.Russo opined that the wrestling promotion was grooming the former Honorary Uce to become the World Heavyweight Champion. The veteran, however, noted that no casual fan would get along with the global juggernaut if it happened.&quot;First of all, I saw it [Sami Zayn becoming the United States Champion] a mile away. Second, they're grooming him to put the big title on him; that's what they're going to do, and there is no casual fan on this planet that is ever going to get along with that company if Sami Zayn is your World Heavyweight Champion, not one casual fan on this planet,&quot; Russo said.Zayn was pushing for an opportunity at the World Heavyweight Championship on Monday Night RAW. However, he got into a feud with MFT after Nick Aldis introduced him as Solo Sikoa's mystery opponent on SmackDown in Quebec, Canada, on August 8. It will be interesting to see if Sikoa and his men try to get the United States Championship back.