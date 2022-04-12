Sami Zayn reveals which finishing moves have been his favorite to take

Sami Zayn has revealed which finishing maneuvers have been his favorite to take, and which he would like to steal from WWE legends and incorporate into his own moveset.

Sami Zayn has a highly-diverse moveset acquired over his his 20 years in the wrestling business. The Canadian star is known for his theatrical Blue Thunder Bomb and devastating Helluva Kick, but he's also mixed it up with exploder suplexes, 450 splashes, and even the occasional Michinoku Driver.

On the most recent edition of the Out of Character podcast, Zayn opened up about his career, his decision to re-sign with WWE, and his unique match against Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38. When asked which finisher he would like to steal from a WWE legend, Zayn immediately defaulted to his top wrestler, Bret Hart:

"Maybe Sharpshooter is the first that comes to mind, just 'cause I love Bret so much," said Zayn. (39:46)

Continuing to which finishers he's enjoyed taking the most, Zayn reflected on the WWE Universe's love for the RKO and his joy in being tapped out by the returning Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 34:

"Taking those RKOs on house shows is a lot of fun because the crowd loves the RKO. But I think tapping out to Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania – 34 was it? His return match, I was happy to be in the ring. I was not happy being tied up like a pretzel and having my shoulder pulled, but when I tapped, I wanted to be there right in that moment – that’s where I wanted to be." (41:18)

WrestleMania 34 was Bryan's big comeback after retiring due to injuries. In the match, Bryan and his partner Shane McMahon won when Zayn tapped out to Bryan's "Yes Lock".

Kevin Owens recently shared a heartwarming backstage photo of himself and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 38

Both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were involved in huge matches at WrestleMania 38. Owens faced Stone Cold Steve Austin in the main event of night one, and Zayn stole the show with his bout against Johnny Knoxville.

A day later, Owens shared a snap of the pair backstage, simply captioned "We rule".

The pair are real-life friends and have worked together since their pre-WWE days. Last year, the duo became on-screen rivals and faced one another at WrestleMania 37. In the most recent WWE draft, they were both put on different brands, with Owens joining RAW and Zayn remaining a SmackDown Superstar.

