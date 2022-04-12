"No one is better" - Sami Zayn heaps praise on WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn has named his top wrestler of all time in a recent interview.

As of this year, Sami Zayn is a 20-year veteran in the wrestling industry. The former Intercontinental Champion has competed all over the world against the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, Bryan Danielson, and even Kenny Omega.

Most recently, he wrestled Johnny Knoxville in a uniquely absurd match at WrestleMania 38. At this point, it's safe to say that the Canadian superstar has seen it all in the wrestling business.

On a recent episode of the Out of Character podcast, Sami Zayn sat down with Ryan Satin to discuss his life inside and outside the ring, his interactions with Johnny Knoxville, and which finishing maneuvers he would steal if he could.

This last subject led him to speaking about WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, who Zayn says is still underrated even with all the reverence he holds among wrestlers and fans:

"Bret Hart, yeah. Underrated, by the way. Hot take. Bret Hart, underrated, underrated. Yeah, when we really talk about Bret Hart we’re like, ‘of course, he was the best’. But he’s not – for some reason, when people talk about the best he’s not like the first name that shoots up and he really should be." (39:51)

Zayn further stated that The Hitman is at the top of his list among the greatest wrestlers of all time:

"People talk about, you know, Flair, and Undertaker and Shawn [Michaels] and all these other people, and they’re like ‘oh yeah there’s also Bret’. Bret is top of the list for me, man. When it came to the craft, I think no one is better than Bret. You know, Flair cut a hell of a promo, Shawn was good at different things, I don’t know, when it came to the craft, Bret’s the absolute man and I just think he’s – as crazy as it is to say – I think he’s underrated." (40:10)

Bret Hart has been named as a favorite of many professional wrestling stars, and has recently been paid tribute to by CM Punk and FTR in AEW.

Sami Zayn dubbed his WrestleMania 38 match as a favourite

Since the Royal Rumble back in January, Sami Zayn has made a rival out of Jackass star Johnny Knoxville. The pair finally faced off in a one-on-one match at WrestleMania 38, with many members of the Jackass crew becoming involved, including Party Boy and Wee Man.

Speaking of the match, Zayn sent out the following tweet:

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn My Wrestlemania match against Johnny Knoxville is one of my all time favorites. Definitely one of the matches I’m most proud of.

I’ve had a lot of great matches in my career, I’d put this up with any of them.

Anyone who saw this match will remember it. That’s as good as it gets. My Wrestlemania match against Johnny Knoxville is one of my all time favorites. Definitely one of the matches I’m most proud of.I’ve had a lot of great matches in my career, I’d put this up with any of them.Anyone who saw this match will remember it. That’s as good as it gets.

The bout between the pair was as chaotic as expected, with a giant hand, a mechanical leg and a tazer all involved in the action. Eventually, it was Knoxville who overcame Zayn in one of the most bizzare and amusing WrestleMania match-ups to date.

Do you agree with Sami Zayn that Bret Hart is underrated? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

