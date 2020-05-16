Sami Zayn hits out, says that several WWE stars have no self-respect 

Sami Zayn had some harsh comments for the entire WWE roster

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, the Intercontinental Championship tournament kicked off to crown a brand new workhorse champion after Sami Zayn was stripped of the title. The former Champion was displeased with this development and Sami Zayn went on to Twitter to say that every Superstar who was in the tournament had no self-respect, except for Shinsuke Nakamura.

I am the Intercontinental Champion.



Period.



With the exception of Shinsuke, these men have no self-respect, and it says a lot about them that they were willing to participate in this tournament to begin with.



Disappointed in all of them. https://t.co/PoLDrCINHe — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) May 16, 2020

Sami Zayn would maintain that he is still the Intercontinental Champion as he never technically lost the Championship. Obviously, this is a kayfabe development and the whole Sami Zayn rant is in line with his current character.

The current situation with Sami Zayn

The announcement that a new tournament would begin was first made public on WWE Backstage. You can read about it right here. The truth of the matter is that Sami Zayn has chosen to stay home with all that is happening in the world.

The reason why Zayn has chosen not to air any grievances and frustrations towards Shinsuke Nakamura, who is scheduled to take on AJ Styles on next week's episode of SmackDown, is that the two men are part of the same faction. Cesaro, too, is a part of the same faction, but he was left out of the tournament.

He, too, was visibly upset and had chosen to send the following Tweet out.

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Elias scored a very surprising win over King Corbin while Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak had the match of the night before the leader of the 'Yes!' movement ended up pinning his best friend.

Sami Zayn may not be a part of the active roster at the moment until the pandemic passes, but from the looks of it, he will look to incite and draw attention to feuds in kayfabe using social media.