"Has my reputation not suffered enough?" – Sami Zayn hits out at people calling him a coward

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently expressed his frustrations with people calling him a coward for walking away from his match with Drew McIntyre.

Last week, Sami and McIntyre were in a singles matchup, and Zayn ran out of the ring leading to a count-out victory for The Scottish Warrior. McIntyre was ready to deliver a Claymore in a rematch this week, but Zayn bolted out of the ring once again. The former WWE Champion chased Zayn, but it was too late as The Master Strategist had already escaped through the crowd.

Kayla Braxton spoke with Sami on Talking Smack this week. The Elder Statesman said he was fed up with people calling him a coward and taking shots at his reputation. The former IC Champion pointed out that running away from Drew McIntyre was part of his plan:

"I'm the master strategist. It's all part of a master plan. I'm sorry if you can't comprehend that. I'm sorry if everybody can't comprehend what goes on in this genius-level brain that's in my head, you understand? I'm so sick of the way you ask questions. Has my reputation not suffered enough? With all the conspiracies, the fact that my documentary got tied up in legal battles and has never been released. After what happened at WrestleMania, my name, my reputation, it keeps taking hit after hit. And people like you are making it worse. When you frame this like I'm running away, that I'm afraid of Drew McIntyre, that I'm some sort of coward, I'm not. I am a strategist." (from 3:15 to 4:00)

You can watch the full interview here:

You can read the results from SmackDown here.

Sami Zayn will face Drew McIntyre in a LumberJack Match next week

Sami Zayn will have no place to run next week on SmackDown when he comes face-to-face with The Scottish Warrior, this time in a lumberjack match. Zayn mentioned that it was not fair for him to face the same man three weeks in a row.

It'll be interesting to see what strategy Zayn churns out to get him out of the match when several lumberjacks surround the ring, preventing him from escaping.

While using the quotes from this article, please credit Talking Smack and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Edited by Abhinav Singh