Sami Zayn hypes teaming up with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn is ecstatic that he will be teaming up with his longtime friend/rival Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39.

The duo will be challenging the Usos for the WWE Undisputed tag team titles at the Showcase of the Immortals, a match that was finally confirmed on the recent edition of Monday Night RAW. Zayn has been feuding with The Usos and the rest of the Bloodline since he bravely stood up to them at the Royal Rumble. He would challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber, but came up short against the Tribal Chief.

Now that KO and Sami Zayn are together again after being on each other's bad side for well over a year. The former Honorary Uce took to Twitter to share an image of himself and the Prizefighter with the WrestleMania 39 logo looming in the background. The photo was taken during their segment on RAW when they challenged The Usos for the titles.

Will Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. The Usos main event Night One of WrestleMania?

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens may have finally made amends, but the biggest question now is where their tag team title clash with the Usos gets placed on the WrestleMania 39 card.

Latest reports indicate that Charlotte Flair defending the SmackDown Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley will headline Night One of Mania, a match that was made after Ripley won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match.

One thing that's certain is what match will headline Night Two of WrestleMania 39. That spot belongs to the Undisputed Universal Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief and American Nightmare came face-to-face on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, where they hyped up their upcoming clash.

WrestleMania 39, which is the first Mania under Triple H, is shaping up to possibly be one of the best in some time.

Poll : 0 votes