Sami Zayn has "indeed gotten himself over", WWE veteran praises member of The Bloodline

Sami Zayn's recent work on SmackDown has been extremely entertaining, and one person who's enjoying it is former WWE head writer Vince Russo.

Over the past month, Zayn has become a member of The Bloodline and has been enshrined as the faction's Honorary Uce. This has led to him having many amazing back-and-forths with Roman Reigns and the rest of the stable every week.

Following yet another stellar piece of work by Sami on the mic last night on SmackDown, Vince Russo praised the Canadian star on social media.

"As I went to Tweet about @SamiZayn I saw he has me Blocked. If I was Critical of Sami it was because of Lack of Character. There are 1000s of GREAT Wrestlers-U need the Other Half to GET OVER. Sami has Found that Other Half and now has INDEED GOTTEN HIMSELF OVER. Kudos."

However, Sami's entrance into The Bloodline has angered one of the group's original members, Jey Uso, who firmly believes Zayn is there to drive a wedge between him and his family.

WWE Superstar would love to face Sami Zayn at WrestleMania

As one of the most talented members on the roster, the Canadian star is an opponent many would like to face, considering his skills as an entertainer and his current spot on the card.

Speaking to WWE Deutschland, Madcap Moss was asked who he would like to face at next year's WrestleMania in Los Angeles. Zayn was his number one choice.

"One guy that I think I would really enjoy stepping into the ring with on that scale and hopefully beating the hell out of is Sami Zayn, the Honorary Uce... I can't take my eyes off of him; he's so entertaining. But at the same time, I have my fists balled up every time I watch him. I just want to punch him right in the face."

Sami Zayn and the rest of The Bloodline will hope that all stays the same after Crown Jewel on November 5th, when The Usos and Roman Reigns will defend their respective Undisputed Championships.

