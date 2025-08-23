Sami Zayn Involved in 'Hit and Run' on WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn had a brief appearance on WWE SmackDown tonight. He was involved in a physical confrontation on the show.On the August 8, 2025, episode of SmackDown, Sami Zayn made a surprise appearance and defeated Solo Sikoa in a singles match. The following week on RAW, Zayn was looking to get into the world title picture with a win over Rusev. However, Solo and his MFTs showed up and attacked Sami.Last week on the blue brand, Sami announced he was a SmackDown Superstar henceforth and confronted Solo, warning him that he was coming for his United States Championship. Sami also teamed with Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso to face Solo and his MFTs. The babyfaces managed to win again.Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Street Profits faced off against JC Mateo and Tonga Loa. During the bout, Talla Tonga was about to get involved when Jimmy Uso blasted him with a steel chair, and they brawled into the ring. Sami then attacked Solo from behind and hit his signature Helluva kick before he ran into the crowd. This momentary distraction allowed Street Profits to pick up the win.Vince Russo Upset With Sami Zayn's Segment From Last WeekSami Zayn's heated segment with Solo Sikoa last week was done so that the company could set up a six-man match later on in the show. WWE is notorious for pulling off this move to add some storytelling to the matches.Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown podcast, Vince Russo noted that the segment at the start of the show was done so that they could set up a match later on in the show.&quot;You knew they were setting up the six-man. You knew it was coming. You knew when they said Jimmy, then [sic] they were waiting to send Fatu last. You knew when everybody was in there. Nick Aldis, my God, bro. You just know every single thing that's gonna happen on this show,&quot; he said.With this win, Street Profits now advance to the number one contendership match against Carmelo Hayes and The Miz.