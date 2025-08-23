Sami Zayn Involved in 'Hit and Run' on WWE SmackDown

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 23, 2025 02:13 GMT
Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn is a former Intercontinental Champion (Source: WWE.com)

Sami Zayn had a brief appearance on WWE SmackDown tonight. He was involved in a physical confrontation on the show.

Ad

On the August 8, 2025, episode of SmackDown, Sami Zayn made a surprise appearance and defeated Solo Sikoa in a singles match. The following week on RAW, Zayn was looking to get into the world title picture with a win over Rusev. However, Solo and his MFTs showed up and attacked Sami.

Last week on the blue brand, Sami announced he was a SmackDown Superstar henceforth and confronted Solo, warning him that he was coming for his United States Championship. Sami also teamed with Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso to face Solo and his MFTs. The babyfaces managed to win again.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Street Profits faced off against JC Mateo and Tonga Loa. During the bout, Talla Tonga was about to get involved when Jimmy Uso blasted him with a steel chair, and they brawled into the ring. Sami then attacked Solo from behind and hit his signature Helluva kick before he ran into the crowd. This momentary distraction allowed Street Profits to pick up the win.

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

Ad

Vince Russo Upset With Sami Zayn's Segment From Last Week

Sami Zayn's heated segment with Solo Sikoa last week was done so that the company could set up a six-man match later on in the show. WWE is notorious for pulling off this move to add some storytelling to the matches.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown podcast, Vince Russo noted that the segment at the start of the show was done so that they could set up a match later on in the show.

Ad
"You knew they were setting up the six-man. You knew it was coming. You knew when they said Jimmy, then [sic] they were waiting to send Fatu last. You knew when everybody was in there. Nick Aldis, my God, bro. You just know every single thing that's gonna happen on this show," he said.

With this win, Street Profits now advance to the number one contendership match against Carmelo Hayes and The Miz.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications