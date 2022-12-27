Sami Zayn posts cryptic update ahead of huge personal showdown on WWE SmackDown

Bloodline member Sami Zayn recently sent out an interesting four-word message ahead of his huge match this Friday on the final episode of WWE SmackDown in 2022.

The Honorary Uce will be teaming up with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to take on Kevin Owens and John Cena. The Leader of the Cenation is yet to compete in a bout this year, but he will be in action on the final SmackDown of the year to keep his twenty-year streak of wrestling at least one match in a calendar year.

Kevin Owens and Sami's friendship turned rivalry goes back decades. At WWE Survivor Series, Zayn hit KO with a low blow and ensured the victory for The Bloodline in the WarGames match. Owens tried to get Zayn to see the light and betray the Samoans group before they turned on him, but Sami fully pledged his allegiance to the group instead at the premium live event last month.

Zayn recently took to Twitter to share a four-word message. The message appears to be a lyric from the 1996 Weezer song "El Scorcho."

"...and I’m jello, baby.," tweeted Sami Zayn.

Sami Zayn on the WWE Universe cheering him

Despite being in a heel faction, Sami Zayn and The Bloodline have become the most popular acts on WWE television.

Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, the former Intercontinental Champion admitted that he did not expect to be cheered by fans so quickly after joining the heel faction.

"Part of why the cheers rolled in for me with The Bloodline quicker than I expected, to be honest, is because it’s so earnest," said Zayn. "You can see the desire to be with these people is genuine. It’s a very relatable story, but not in an unattainable way. You’re finally hanging out with the cool kids, and you realize they’re not that different."

The rivalry between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens has the chance to get even more personal this Friday on SmackDown. Only time will tell if the two meet in the squared circle once again at next year's WrestleMania.

Would you like to see Sami and Kevin battle at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles? Let us know in the comments section below.

