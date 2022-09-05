WWE Superstar reacts to being left out of most recent Bloodline poster

Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn recently gave a two-word reaction to being left out of a Bloodline poster.

Sami Zayn has been relentlessly trying to join Roman Reigns and The Bloodline for the past few months. He was given the title of Honorary Uce by The Usos and has helped them on several occasions. A couple of weeks ago on SmackDown, Zayn helped the group destroy Drew McIntyre and even delivered a Helluva Kick to The Scottish Warrior.

However, the former Intercontinental Champion still can't seem to cut it in the faction. When The Usos uploaded a story to their Instagram Story of the Bloodline over the years. The picture also had Solo Sikoa as the newest addition to the stable but the only person missing from the pic was Sami Zayn.

The former Intercontinental Champion took a screenshot of the story and posted it on Twitter with the caption:

"My dawg?"

Check out his tweet below:

This begs the question whether Roman Reigns and his cousins consider Sami Zayn as part of the group. It could also raise speculation on how long the group will carry their Honorary Uce before turning on him.

Fans hilariously reacted to Sami Zayn's tweet about the Bloodline's poster

WWE fans didn't waste any time in replying to Zayn's tweet. Some fans said it was disrespectful that the former Intercontinental Champion was left out of the poster, while a few fans joked that they must've forgotten about the "honorary uce".

Check out some of the reactions below.

𝓥𝓲𝓹𝓮𝓻_𝕊ℤℕ🐍 @Viper_SZN_ @SamiZayn disrespectful how they left you out lol @SamiZayn disrespectful how they left you out lol

One fan even stated that Zayn's dawg is Kevin Owens.

Another fan even jokingly suggested that he should talk to Roman Reigns about this.

idk👉👈 @kawaiijoker21 @SamiZayn Sami needs to talk to roman about this @SamiZayn Sami needs to talk to roman about this

There were even some hilarious gifs and pictures shared via the microbloggin platform

lou 🇵🇸 @wrestIezaynia @SamiZayn it’s okay he forgot to hide his story from you @SamiZayn it’s okay he forgot to hide his story from you 😩😔

Sami failed to hit Kevin Owens with a steel chair to help Jey Uso on this week's Monday Night Raw, causing tension between him and Jey Uso. Owens has tried to break Zayn from the bloodline. The storyline, which includes the former Intercontinental Champion, has fans interested in it. Further developments in the faction are highly awaited.

Do you think Sami Zayn is a part of Roman Reigns' faction? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

