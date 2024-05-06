Sami Zayn reveals issues with his wife appearing on WWE TV

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn has revealed why he was hesitant to have his wife appear on television. The popular star won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL last month but was not in action at Backlash last night.

Sami Zayn pulled off a major upset at The Show of Shows and defeated Gunther to put an end to his historic title reign at 666 days. The Ring General was in control of the match but took some time to taunt Zayn's wife in the front row. Zayn capitalized on the distraction and went on to win the title after connecting with a Helluva Kick.

His wife was shown in the crowd once again following his successful title defense against Chad Gable last month. Gable turned heel after the match and attacked the champion while his wife was in the front row.

In an interview with Gorilla Position, Zayn shared why he wasn't sure if he wanted his wife to appear on WWE television. He noted that there are those who are very critical on social media and he didn't want to expose her to that.

"I've been extremely private my whole career and my whole life actually. But I shielded her specifically from it, because... a) she didn't sign up for it and b) I just don't think she's built for criticism, the kind of criticism that these monsters online sometimes hurl at us, especially the women or whatever. And I just didn't want to expose her to that," he said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Former WWE writer unhappy with conclusion of Sami Zayn's match on RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo was critical of the way Sami Zayn's Intercontinental Championship match against Bronson Reed ended this past Monday night on WWE RAW.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo criticized the end of the match. Chad Gable interfered to give Sami Zayn the victory via disqualification, and Russo pointed out that the Alpha Academy member has had nothing to do with Bronson Reed.

"Why does Bronson Reed get disqualified when he has absolutely nothing to do with Chad Gable. The right decision is that the referee throws the match out," he said. [From 46:09 - 46:20]

Chad Gable helped train Sami Zayn ahead of WWE WrestleMania XL but has grown to resent him. It will be interesting to see if Gable can capture the Intercontinental Championship in the months ahead on WWE television.