Top WWE Superstar reveals that he wants to recreate revolutionary Bret Hart storyline

It's hard to be loved and hated at the same time, but WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart pulled it off to perfection back in 1997 with a storyline that hasn't been done since.

The Canadian sensation, during the early days of the Attitude Era, was a hero in his home country. However, after adding an anti-American stance to his character, The Hitman was showered with boos whenever he was in the States.

Sportsnet recently released a feature on the WWE Hall of Famer entitled "Oral History: How Bret 'The Hitman' Hart became the Excellence of Execution". They interviewed Sami Zayn for the feature where he expressed his desire to modernize Hart's popular WWE storyline in 1997.

"I would love to do a more modernized version, a bit more of an intellectual approach, a bit more of a factual approach to what Bret did in 1997 because I thought it was revolutionary," Sami Zayn said. "It’s never been done before and it’s never been done since. Global hero, despised in one country like that. It was revolutionary, we all remember it, we all rave about it to this day."

Squared Circle Reports @SqCReports



Hart stated that he turned down WWE's request to be from America and said that he wanted to "Bret Hart from Calgary".



sportsnet.ca/wwe/article/or…



@BretHart In a recent interview with @Sportsnet , Bret Hart revealed that WWE wanted him to be from America during his debut and more.Hart stated that he turned down WWE's request to be from America and said that he wanted to "Bret Hart from Calgary". In a recent interview with @Sportsnet, Bret Hart revealed that WWE wanted him to be from America during his debut and more.Hart stated that he turned down WWE's request to be from America and said that he wanted to "Bret Hart from Calgary".sportsnet.ca/wwe/article/or…@BretHart https://t.co/bv8Ccr1938

Sami Zayn and Bret Hart have never interacted on WWE programming

While Hart has been seen on WWE programming a number of times over the last several years, he's never had the chance to interact with Sami Zayn.

Sami Zayn is not one to shy away from sharing his opinions and it should be no secret that he is a fan of The Hitman. The SmackDown star took to Twitter to call Bret Hart "underrated" on social media a couple of years ago.

"Bret Hart is underrated. And no, I'm not joking," Sami Zayn tweeted.

If Zayn manages to get the green light to modernize The Hitman's Attitude Era storyline, perhaps Hart could play a small role in it as a nod to his past. Only time will tell.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn Bret Hart is underrated.



And no, I'm not joking. Bret Hart is underrated.And no, I'm not joking.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you make of Sami Zayn's comments? Would you like to see him attempt to recreate Hart's storyline in 2022? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

AJ Styles vs. Edge? Sign us up. More details right here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Sami Zayn take on this storyline? Yes No 2 votes so far