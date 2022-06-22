"He looks like my neighbor" - Sami Zayn's former opponent criticizes the WWE star's appearance and physique

Kid Kash cannot understand how someone with Sami Zayn’s appearance has become such a big star in WWE.

Zayn, an honorary member of Roman Reigns’ Bloodline faction, features prominently on WWE SmackDown. The three-time Intercontinental Champion used to have short hair and stubble, but he now has long hair and a beard.

Kash revealed on Rene Dupree’s “Cafe de Rene” podcast that he rarely watches WWE, but he recently tuned in and saw a segment involving Zayn. The former ECW star criticized the 37-year-old, known as El Generico before his WWE days, for failing to look like a traditional wrestler.

“I remember El Generico, I actually worked him a couple of times years ago,” Kash said. “But I’m looking at this guy with his look without his mask and everything like that, but he looks like my neighbor who’s a mechanic. My neighbor’s a mechanic who’s got frizzy hair like him, he’s got the big bushy beard like him, he’s got the physique like him. What happened? Where did it all change?” [6:30-7:01]

Zayn recently main-evented several untelevised WWE shows against Drew McIntyre. He will face Shinsuke Nakamura on Friday’s episode of SmackDown in a Money in the Bank qualifier.

Why Kid Kash thinks Sami Zayn’s look is now acceptable in WWE

WWE was known as “the land of the giants” in the 1980s, with impressive physiques and size viewed as more important than in-ring ability.

The likes of Bryan Danielson and CM Punk are often credited with changing the wrestling business. However, Kid Kash believes Rey Mysterio has had a bigger influence on people’s perception of “smaller” wrestlers.

“Punk takes credit that he’s the one who changed [the business],” Kash continued. “The true wrestling fans were able to get that the smaller guy could be more entertaining than the bigger guy, so he’s the one who actually started the trend. My personal opinion, I think Rey Mysterio started that trend.” [7:02-7:24]

Sami Zayn is not the only wrestler whose physique has been a talking point this week. AEW star Adam Cole has been a hot topic on social media over the last few days after Booker T advised him to gain some muscle. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer has since clarified that his comments were taken out of context.

Please credit “Cafe de Rene” and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Find out who Bret Hart patched up with after 2 decades right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far