Sami Zayn & Shinsuke Nakamura set to renew rivalry in Money in the Bank Qualifying match

Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura are set to battle again next week in a Money in the Bank Qualifying match.

During this week's episode of SmackDown, two more Money in the Bank Qualifying matches were announced for next Friday's show. Aliyah will square off against Shotzi and Sami Zayn will battle Shinsuke Nakamura to determine which superstar will qualify for the men's ladder match.

Sami spent tonight's episode of SmackDown nervously pacing around Roman Reigns' locker room. He is currently referring to himself as a member of The Bloodline and an "honorary Uce". Shinsuke Nakamura recently teamed up with Riddle but fell short of capturing the Undisputed Tag Team Championships from The Usos.

The rivalry between Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura

Zayn and Nakamura have had their battles over the years in WWE. Zayn faced Nakamura in February and captured the Intercontinental Championship.

Shinsuke Nakamura had his first match in WWE against Sami in NXT. In 2016, Sami was in search of an opponent at NXT TakeOver: Dallas and William Regal announced that Nakamura would make his WWE debut against him. Nakamura made a strong debut and ultimately defeated Sami in a great match.

Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus have already qualified for the men's Money in the Bank Ladder match. The winner of the match between next week will join those three superstars in the MITB Ladder match on July 2nd. The Money in the Bank Ladder match will comprise of six superstars, leaving two more spots to fill in the weeks ahead.

